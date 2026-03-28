Rangers scratch Jacob deGrom (stiff neck) from start vs. Phillies

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PHILADELPHIA -- The Texas Rangers scratched two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom from his scheduled start Saturday against the Phillies because of neck stiffness.

The Rangers gave left-hander Jacob Latz the start.

Latz failed to win a spot in the rotation out of spring training. He has pitched mostly out of the bullpen in parts of four seasons with the Rangers.

There was no immediate word on when deGrom would make his next start.

DeGrom's final two years with the New York Mets were plagued by injury before he left in free agency after the 2022 season. He then had Tommy John surgery after only six starts in his Rangers run in 2023, the season of their only World Series title. They won each of his starts, which all came before the end of April that year.

The $185 million, five-year deal deGrom signed with Texas included a conditional sixth-year club option worth at least $20 million and up to $37 million for 2028 that has been triggered because of the time missed while injured.