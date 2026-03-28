Marlins place Christopher Morel on IL with oblique strain

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MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins placed infielder Christopher Morel on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a left oblique strain.

Morel was in the starting lineup for Miami's season opener against Colorado on Friday before he became a late scratch.

Morel, 26, was expected to provide a power bat when the Marlins signed him to a one-year deal in the offseason. Morel has 74 home runs, including a career-high 26 in 2023, over the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Marlins recalled infielder Deyvison De Los Santos from Triple-A Jacksonville. The move is retroactive to Wednesday.