DeLauter hits 4th home run in 3rd career game in Guardians' win

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SEATTLE -- Rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter hit his fourth career home run to give Cleveland the lead for good in the 10th inning, and the Guardians beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5 on Saturday night.

DeLauter, who Thursday became the fifth player in the franchise's 126-year history to hit a home run in his first career regular-season at-bat, extended his arms on an elevated fastball from Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz (0-1) and deposited it beyond the left-field wall at T-Mobile Park for a two-run home run that made it 6-3.

DeLauter became the third player in major league history to hit a home run in each of his first three games, joining Seattle's Kyle Lewis (2019) and Colorado's Trevor Story (four straight in 2016). He is also the second player ever to have four homers in his first three games, joining Story.

Julio Rodriguez hit a two-out, two-strike RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning off Cade Smith (1-0) that made it 3-3.

Luke Raley homered for the third consecutive game, a two-run shot in the bottom of the 10th. Connor Brogdon, who came on to start the inning, struck out Leo Rivas and Cole Young to end it and earned his first save of the season.

Mariners starter Bryan Woo threw five scoreless innings before Cleveland pushed two runs across in the sixth, first on an RBI double by Jose Ramirez and then on a run-scoring single by Kyle Manzardo.

Ramírez joined Tris Speaker (486) and Nap Lajoie (424) as the only players with 400 or more doubles in Cleveland's 126-year franchise history.

Woo pitched six innings and gave up two runs with nine strikeouts.

Seattle's Cal Raleigh got his first hit of the season with an RBI single in the first inning. The 2025 AL MVP runner-up, Raleigh struck out in each of his first eight at-bats to start the season.

Information from The Associated Press and ESPN Research was used in this report.