Blue Jays set MLB record with 50 strikeouts in 3-game sweep of A's

Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays started the 50th season in team history by striking out 50 batters in their opening series against the Athletics, setting the major league record for strikeouts in the first three games of the season.

"Fiftieth-year anniversary of the Blue Jays and 50 strikeouts over three," manager John Schneider said. "Pretty round number."

Kevin Gausman set a Blue Jays Opening Day record by striking out 11 batters in six innings Friday. Dylan Cease fanned 12 Saturday, the most by any pitcher making his Blue Jays debut. Eric Lauer struck out nine Sunday as Toronto won the finale 5-2.

Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman notched six of the team's 50 strikeouts in a sweep of the A's. John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"We faced good pitching," Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said. "They have some really good arms. Obviously, their front-line starters we had our hands full with."

Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman struck out four batters in the ninth inning of Friday's 3-2 win after Tyler Soderstrom reached on a wild strike three.

On Sunday, Hoffman struck out a pair in the ninth to complete the sweep, ending the game by getting Max Muncy swinging.

"I think [pitching coach] Pete [Walker] has a clause in his contract that may have just escalated, may have just triggered," Schneider joked. "It's fun to watch the whole collective effort in terms of putting a plan together and then going to execute it. It's fun to be part of that."

The 50 strikeouts tied the franchise record for the most in a single series. Toronto pitchers needed four games to fan 50 Tigers in a season-opening series against Detroit in March 2019.