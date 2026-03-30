Mariners pull pitcher Emerson Hancock after 6 no-hit innings

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SEATTLE -- Emerson Hancock pitched six hitless innings for the Seattle Mariners in his season debut Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians before being removed from the game by manager Dan Wilson.

Guardians rookie Chase DeLauter lined a clean single to right field leading off the seventh against reliever Cooper Criswell to break up Seattle's bid for a combined no-hitter.

The only baserunners Hancock allowed came when he walked Jose Ramirez in the first inning and hit CJ Kayfus with a fastball in the sixth. The sixth pick in the 2020 amateur draft needed 97 pitches, 62 strikes, to get through six scoreless innings on a chilly late afternoon in the Pacific Northwest.

Hancock, 26, who cracked Seattle's starting rotation coming out of spring training in large part because of an injury to fellow righty Bryce Miller, set a career high with nine strikeouts. No batted ball against him left the infield.

Seattle led 7-0 after six innings. Leo Rivas hit an RBI single in the fourth and Brendan Donovan connected for a three-run homer. Randy Arozarena added an RBI double in the fifth and Luke Raley had a run-scoring single. Cal Raleigh drove in Donovan with a ground-rule double in the sixth.