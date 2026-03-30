Reports: Brewers give top prospect Cooper Pratt 8-year, $50.75M deal

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MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt has agreed to terms on an eight-year, $50.75 million contract, according to multiple reports.

USA Today first reported that the two sides were on the verge of agreeing to terms.

Pratt, 21, is regarded as one of the more promising players in a Brewers farm system that ranks among the best in the majors. He was rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 62 prospect in all of baseball.

Pratt already has a reputation as an outstanding fielder.

He's not as polished a hitter at this point in his development, though he does have a good eye. Pratt batted .238 with a .343 on-base percentage, eight homers, 62 RBIs, 31 steals and 67 walks in 120 games with Double-A Biloxi in the pitcher-friendly Southern League last season.

Pratt also played three games at Triple-A Nashville and went 4-of-15 with an RBI and a steal. He batted .294 with a .405 on-base percentage and four RBIs in 18 spring training games this year.

Although the Brewers haven't confirmed the signing, Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy was asked Monday what he likes about Pratt after watching the 21-year-old in spring training camp.

"What's not to like?" Murphy said. "Aptitude. He's a baseball player. He's a good baseball player. He's got a ways to go. He's got to develop. Great human, a worker."

The Brewers selected Pratt in the sixth round of the 2023 draft.

This isn't the first time the Brewers have given a lucrative extension to a prospect without major league experience. They signed outfielder Jackson Chourio in December 2023 to an eight-year, $82 million deal when he was 19 years old and had played only six games above Double-A.

Chourio reached the majors in 2024 and has collected at least 20 homers and 20 steals in each of his first two seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.