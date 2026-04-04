Byron Buxton has right forearm contusion, X-rays negative

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Minnesota Twins All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton exited Friday's 10-4 home-opening win over the Tampa Bay Rays because of a right forearm contusion.

The Twins announced X-rays showed no fracture.

"It's an arm," Buxton told reporters, according to MLB.com. "It ain't broken, so I'm good."

Buxton was injured in the bottom of the seventh inning when he was hit by a 91.6 mph fastball from Rays reliever Kevin Kelly. Buxton immediately went to the dugout and was replaced by James Outman in the lineup.

Buxton was 0-for-3 in the win with a strikeout.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.