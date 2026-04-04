Dodgers' Mookie Betts exits in 1st inning with back pain

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Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts left Saturday's 10-5 win over the Washington Nationals after the top of the first inning because of right lower back pain.

Betts was starting at shortstop and batting third when he drew a walk in the first and eventually scored on Freddie Freeman's two-run double. He was replaced in the field by Miguel Rojas before the bottom of the inning.

Betts was not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, replaced by Rojas.

The 33-year-old Betts is coming off a 2025 season in which he played 150 games. He scuffled through the postseason but began the 6-6-3 double play that won Game 7 of the World Series for Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.