Brewers' Sal Frelick exits vs. Royals with left side tightness

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick exited the second game of Saturday's split doubleheader in the fourth inning with left side tightness.

In his second at-bat, Frelick grimaced as he lined a single to center.

After a lengthy discussion involving Brewers manager Pat Murphy and trainer Brad Epstein, Frelick left the game.

He was replaced by pinch runner Brandon Lockridge, who stole second and later stayed in the game to play left field as Blake Perkins moved to right field.

Frelick singled and walked during the Brewers' 5-2 victory in the first game.

The 25-year-old is in his fourth season with Milwaukee, which selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft.