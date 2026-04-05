Mariners prospect Colt Emerson day to day with foot injury

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ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson was listed as day to day on Sunday and had negative X-rays a day after he fouled a ball off his right foot.

Emerson exited the first game of a doubleheader for Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. The shortstop was expected to soon join a Mariners core that includes 2025 American League most valuable player runner-up Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and Josh Naylor.

Emerson, 20, signed an eight-year, $95 million contract extension with a club option for a ninth year and escalators that could push the deal to $130 million last week. It is the largest contract ever for a player without major league service time, surpassing Jackson Chourio's $82 million deal with the Brewers.

The 22nd pick in the 2023 draft out of John Glenn High School in New Concord, Ohio, Emerson had a breakout year in 2025, when he hit .285 with an .842 OPS, 16 homers, 28 doubles and 78 RBIs across three levels and established himself as a big league-caliber defender.

Emerson, ranked as the No. 7 prospect entering this season by MLB.com, hit .269 (7 for 26) with one homer, two doubles and three RBIs in his first seven games for Tacoma.