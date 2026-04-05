Pete Fairbanks gets start, leaves Marlins for birth of child

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NEW YORK -- Pete Fairbanks was given a rare start by the Miami Marlins on Sunday to allow the closer to get home for the birth of his child. The team said Fairbanks' wife was set to have labor induced Monday morning and the Marlins, who posted a 7-6 win over the New York Yankees, planned to put him on paternity leave.

Fairbanks threw a 27-pitch first inning, giving up Ben Rice's three-run homer that put New York ahead 3-1. Left-hander Andrew Nardi relieved for the bottom of the second, and John King eventually picked up the win in relief for the Marlins, who improved to 6-3.

Around the scheduled 1:35 p.m. start time of a game that began after a 3-hour, 35-minute rain delay, the Marlins said Fairbanks was starting instead of Chris Paddack.

A 32-year-old right-hander, Fairbanks had last pitched Tuesday. His previous start was on Sept. 21, 2020, when he pitched a 1⅔ innings for Tampa Bay at the New York Mets.