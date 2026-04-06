Mike Trout day-to-day after CF hit by pitch in Angels' win

Los Angeles Angels superstar center fielder Mike Trout left his team's 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon after being hit by a pitch on his left hand in the eighth inning.

Trout, 34, originally headed to first base after being hit by Casey Legumina's 0-1 fastball, before he was escorted to the dugout by the club's training staff. He was sent for X-rays and is considered day-to-day, Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said in his postgame news conference.

"It's just a contusion," the first-year manager said. "So, we'll see how he feels tomorrow."

Trout was 1-for-4 in the win, and has two home runs and three RBIs for the new-look Angels, who improved to 5-5 this season, taking two of three from the defending American League West champions.

Oswald Peraza replaced Trout in the lineup. In the 11th inning, with the score tied 7-7, Peraza successfully sacrificed the eventual winning run to third base with a bunt. One batter later, Nolan Schanuel's sacrifice fly scored Adam Frazier from third to seal the win.

"What a team effort," Suzuki said. "We focus on the little things. It's not going to be perfect. But if we keep focusing, and we stay the course, more times than not, I will feel good about our chances."

Trout potentially dodging a stint on the injured list would be welcome news for Suzuki. Last season, the three-time MVP was placed on the IL on May 2 because of a left knee contusion. He missed 26 games.

Los Angeles will open a three-game series vs. the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.