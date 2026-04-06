Cubs place lefty Matthew Boyd (biceps strain) on IL

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The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Matthew Boyd on the 15-day injured list because of a left biceps strain Monday in another hit to the team's starting rotation.

The move, made retroactive to April 3, comes a day after the Cubs placed right-hander Cade Horton on the injured list because of a strained forearm.

The Cubs recalled right-hander Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, and he will start Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boyd, who was a first-time All-Star last season, is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA in two starts this season. After struggling on Opening Day against the Washington Nationals, he rebounded in his second start last Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels when he struck out 10 batters.

Boyd went 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA last season in 179⅔ innings, his most innings pitched since 2019 (185⅓ for the Detroit Tigers).

Horton was sent back to Chicago for more tests after he felt discomfort throwing a pitch in his start Friday against the Cleveland Guardians.