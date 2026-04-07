Guardians' Gabriel Arias exits due to hammy, testing to come

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CLEVELAND -- Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias came out during the fifth inning of Monday night's game against the Kansas City Royals due to left hamstring tightness.

Arias appeared to get hurt while running to second base on his double to right field.

Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said after the Guardians' 4-2 loss that Arias was feeling sore and will have a scan on Tuesday morning.

He was 1 for 2 before being lifted for pinch-runner Daniel Schneemann. Arias is 5 for 14 with two home runs and four RBI in his last five games.