Blue Jays' Kirk likely out 6 weeks; Scherzer in line for start

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Toronto Blue Jays All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk had surgery on his fractured left thumb and is expected to miss about six weeks, manager John Schneider told reporters Tuesday.

Kirk suffered the injury on a foul tip in Toronto's loss to the Chicago White Sox on Friday. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and then visited with a hand specialist, who recommended the surgery.

Schneider said Kirk had a screw placed in the thumb as part of the procedure.

Kirk is coming off a season in which he hit .282 with 15 homers and earned his second All-Star appearance. Tyler Heineman and rookie Brandon Valenzuela will fill in for Kirk on a Blue Jays team that's scuffled to start the 2026 season, going 4-6 entering play Tuesday.

The reigning American League champions have been hit by injuries.

Veteran right-hander Max Scherzer, 41, had to leave his start after two innings Monday because of forearm tendinitis. Schneider said Scherzer felt good Tuesday and is expected to make his next start.

Right-hander Cody Ponce, who had to be carted off the field March 30 in what was his first big league appearance since 2021, needs surgery on his right knee and will miss about six months, Schneider said Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, the Blue Jays placed Addison Barger on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain after he exited a loss to the White Sox on Sunday. That move is retroactive to April 6.

Toronto recalled veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin from Single A and infielder Tyler Fitzgerald from Triple A ahead of Tuesday night's home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lefty Josh Fleming was designated for assignment.