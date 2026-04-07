Astros' Hunter Brown diagnosed with Grade 2 shoulder strain

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Houston Astros ace Hunter Brown has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain and will be kept from throwing "for a few weeks," the team said Tuesday.

According to manager Joe Espada, Brown will be reevaluated in two weeks.

The right-hander reported shoulder discomfort during a routine throwing session Friday, three days after he allowed one hit over six innings in a 9-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

"The fact that it's muscular, it's a good thing," Houston general manager Dana Brown told reporters Tuesday, according to the Houston Chronicle. "I think in about two weeks, two to three weeks, he'll probably start tossing. And then we'll see where we are at that point. But I looked at it as good news."

Brown, 27, has won 11 or more games in three consecutive seasons.

He has an 0.84 ERA over his first two starts this season, with 17 strikeouts in 10⅔ innings.