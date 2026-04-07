Rangers' Jacob deGrom waits on MRI, but says knee OK

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers were awaiting results Tuesday of an MRI on Jacob deGrom's right knee, though the two-time Cy Young Award winner said everything checked out OK after his last start.

DeGrom experienced mild knee discomfort before Monday's start vs. Seattle, and he was limited to 78 pitches over five innings because the Rangers didn't want to push the 37-year-old right-hander too hard. He allowed only one hit -- a first-inning homer to Cal Raleigh -- while striking out six and walking one in his 250th career start.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said he expected to have an update on deGrom after Tuesday's game.

DeGrom was moving around in the clubhouse and on the field Tuesday with no apparent limp and had nothing on his knee. He indicated while chatting with reporters that he felt fine, after saying Monday the knee was "a little tender."

He was voted the AL Comeback Player of the Year last season, going 12-8 with a 2.97 ERA, after returning late in the 2024 season from a second major reconstruction surgery on his pitching elbow.