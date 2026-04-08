Sources: Konnor Griffin agrees to $140M deal with Pirates

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Rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a nine-year extension, the team announced, locking up the top prospect in baseball less than a week after his major league debut.

The deal is worth $140 million, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan and Buster Olney, the largest guarantee in Pirates history as well as for any player in his rookie season.

Griffin, 19, was the first teenage position player to debut since Juan Soto in 2018 when he took over starting shortstop duties for the Pirates before their home opener Thursday. The contract buys out three potential years of free agency for Griffin, who is regarded throughout the industry as a franchise-level talent.

"Signing Konnor is a meaningful commitment to this team, this city and our fans. It reflects our belief in Konnor, in this season's club and in the future of our organization," Pirates chair Bob Nutting said in a statement. "Konnor represents everything we value in a player -- exceptional talent, strong character, a team-first mentality and a maturity that stood out to all of us from the beginning. He is the right person, from the right family. This is another important step in the work we have been doing to build a winning team, for this year and going forward."

After negotiating on a potential extension throughout the spring, Griffin and the Pirates this week worked out the details on a framework reported earlier by Olney. By waiting to finalize the deal until after Griffin's debut, Pittsburgh is eligible to reap a first-round draft pick through the Prospect Promotion Incentive should Griffin win Rookie of the Year or finish in the top three of MVP voting in 2026, 2027 or 2028.

The consensus minor league player of the year in 2025 after hitting .333/.415/.527 across three levels, Griffin was the ninth pick in the 2024 draft out of Jackson Prep in Mississippi. While scouts questioned his hit tool and his ability to remain at shortstop, Griffin carved through minor league pitching and proved himself a plus defender during his short sojourn to the big leagues.

In his first five games with the Pirates, Griffin is hitting .176/.300/.235 with three RBIs and two runs. Pittsburgh is 7-4 (the fifth-best record in baseball) and 4-1 since Griffin's debut. The Pirates' pitching, in particular, has been a bright spot, with ace Paul Skenes leading a rotation whose 3.27 ERA ranks seventh in MLB.

"This week has been amazing, debut week, and then sitting here signing a contract, it's been amazing," Griffin said. "It's one of the best weeks of my life. ... But it'll be even better if we can get a win today."

The largest previous deal handed out by the Pirates was the eight-year, $106.75 million extension for outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The previous record for a player so early in his career was Boston outfielder Roman Anthony's eight-year, $130 million contract with a ninth-year club option signed about two months after his debut last year.

Griffin is the third rookie this spring to sign a long-term extension, following Seattle signing shortstop Colt Emerson to an eight-year, $95 million deal with a ninth-year club option and Milwaukee giving shortstop Cooper Pratt $50.75 million over eight seasons with two club options. Both remain at Triple-A.

Pittsburgh will pay a significant premium to keep Griffin from reaching free agency before his age-26 season -- and will retain the option to move him, as the deal does not include a full no-trade clause, sources said.

"I'm pumped to be a Pirate and be a part of this wonderful clubhouse," Griffin said. "A lot of great talent back there and coaches and staff. Thank you all for being here to support me. Y'all made this transition to the big leagues super easy. And I'm just pumped to go compete. The goal is to win. The goal is to win a World Series. And I think we've got a great clubhouse to go do that. I'm pumped to be part of it."

Nevertheless, the deal is a monumental commitment from an organization that annually carries among the lowest payrolls in baseball. The Pirates did make a run at signing Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber over the winter and instead added first baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn, second baseman Brandon Lowe and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna as they try to make the postseason for the first time since 2015, the longest drought in the National League.