Guardians' Gabriel Arias (hamstring) likely to miss 4-8 weeks

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CLEVELAND -- Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias is expected to miss four to eight weeks with a moderate left hamstring strain, the team said Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was hurt while running out a double in the fifth inning of Monday's game against Kansas City. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

"He's in some pain," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said before the three-game series finale against the Royals.

Arias, who is batting .200 with two homers and four RBIs in 10 games, will be re-examined weekly throughout his rehabilitation. This is his third full season as a starter for Cleveland.

The Guardians recalled second baseman Juan Brito from Triple-A Columbus to take his place in the lineup, while moving Brayan Rocchio from second to shortstop. They started the final two contests against Kansas City.