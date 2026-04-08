Astros watch Jake Meyers, Cristian Javier exit with injuries

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DENVER -- The Houston Astros had a pair of players leave their game with injuries in the span of a few minutes during Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.

During the middle of an at-bat in the second inning, center fielder Jake Meyers left with lower back tightness. Then during warmups in the bottom of the frame, right-hander Cristian Javier was taken out with shoulder tightness.

Astros manager Joe Espada had no further updates after the Rockies swept the three-game series with a 9-1 win.

"Not what I want to see. It's hard, hard, hard," Espada said of the injuries. "Got to flush this and get ready to play ball.

Meyers tweaked his back while facing Rockies starter Michael Lorenzen. Athletic rainers came out to check on Meyers and he stepped back into the batter's box. But after another pitch he was taken out. Brice Matthews took over with a 2-2 count and delivered a pinch-hit single to left.

"Took a swing, thought I was good to go," Meyers said after the game. "Took a harder take and it tightened it up more."

After taking the mound, Javier motioned toward the dugout following a warmup pitch. A brief mound visit led to Espada taking him out and replacing him with AJ Blubaugh, who gave up five runs in the second.

Javier threw one inning and allowed one run while striking out one.

It's been an injury-filled week for the Astros, who on Sunday placed righty Hunter Brown on the 15-day injured list with a strained shoulder.

"I trust these guys," Espada said. "They know how to do it. The injuries piled on. Not a good feeling. If there's a team that knows how to bounce back, it's this group in there."