Royals' Ragans expects to make next start after early exit

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Kansas City Royals ace Cole Ragans said he expects to make his next start after exiting Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

The left-hander was struck on the left thumb by a 92.4 mph comebacker from Jose Ramirez and exited two batters later.

Tests revealed no fractures, as Ragans was diagnosed with just a thumb contusion -- a relief for a Royals team that dropped to 5-7 with the loss.

"Just a little stiff, obviously, wore it directly off the hand," Ragans said, according to MLB.com. "But, you know, should be good to go (for my next start)."

Ragans was charged with three runs in 2/3 of an inning. He's now 0-3 on the season with a 5.91 ERA.