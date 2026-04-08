White Sox to honor loyal fan Pope Leo by offering pope-themed hats

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CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox will pay tribute to one of their most famous fans by offering pope-themed hats to some who purchase tickets for their game against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11.

A limited number of hats shaped like the Pope's miter, with the team's sock logo in the middle, will be distributed. They will be available to fans in certain sections the White Sox referred to as "pews." Tickets must be purchased from the team and not a third party in order to receive the hats.

Pope Leo XIV is a Chicago native and longtime White Sox fan. He attended the 2005 World Series opener against Houston in Chicago, watching from Section 140, Row 19, Seat 2 as his favorite team beat the Astros 5-3 on the way to a four-game sweep and its first title since 1917.

In May, the White Sox unveiled a graphic installation near the seat paying tribute to Pope Leo and that moment. The pillar artwork features a waving Pope Leo XIV, along with a picture from the TV broadcast of the future pope sitting with good friend Ed Schmit and his grandson, Eddie.

In June, Rate Field hosted an event honoring his election as the first American pope. A month later, at a pregame ceremony honoring the 2005 team, White Sox great Paul Konerko was presented a jersey signed by the pope, a gift from one No. 14 to another.

Pope Leo broke Vatican protocol by donning a White Sox cap last year. In October, he shouted "they lost" to someone who screamed "go Cubs." And a few weeks ago, he gave a thumbs up to someone who yelled "God bless the White Sox!"