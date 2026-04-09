Orioles' Zach Eflin undergoes Tommy John surgery

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BALTIMORE -- Orioles right-hander Zach Eflin has undergone season-ending Tommy John surgery after leaving a start last month.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, the Orioles said on Wednesday.

Eflin has been out since leaving with elbow discomfort in the fourth inning of a start against the Texas Rangers on March 31. The start was his first since last July after dealing with back and lat injuries last season.

Eflin, who turned 32 on Wednesday, finished 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA in 14 starts last season and re-signed with the team for $10 million in the offseason. He is 68-67 with a 4.28 ERA in 201 career starts over nine big league seasons with Baltimore, Tampa Bay and Philadelphia.