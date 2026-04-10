Tigers OF Parker Meadows to IL with broken arm, concussion

Parker Meadows collides with Riley Greene in the outfield and needs to be carted off. (0:30)

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Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken arm and a concussion following a violent collision with teammate Riley Greene.

The two ran into each other while attempting to field a shallow fly to left center off the bat of Minnesota's Josh Bell in Thursday's 3-1 Detroit loss.

Meadows appeared to attempt to slow up before making contact with Greene, who made the catch. Meadows stayed on the ground and had blood on his face that manager A.J. Hinch attributed to the outfielder biting the inside of his cheek during the crash.

Meadows received five stitches for the cut to his cheek, but it's not clear yet whether he'll need surgery for the fracture of the radius bone in his left arm.

"Tough blow for him, tough blow for us," Hinch said Friday.

The 26-year-old Meadows, who was a second-round draft pick by the Tigers in 2018, made his major league debut in 2023. This season, the left-handed hitter has started 11 of Detroit's 13 games and is batting .250 with two extra-base hits.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.