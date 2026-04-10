Astros place righty Cristian Javier, outfielder Jake Meyers on IL

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SEATTLE -- The Houston Astros placed right-hander Cristian Javier on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain and outfielder Jake Meyers on the 10-day IL with an oblique strain on Friday.

Houston selected the contracts of right-hander J.P. France and outfielder Taylor Trammell from Triple-A Sugar Land. Houston also placed right-hander Ronel Blanco was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Meyers left with lower back tightness in the middle of an at-bat in the second inning of Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Javier was removed from the game with shoulder tightness.

Javier is 0-1 with a 12.54 ERA in three starts this season. Meyers is batting .243 with one homer and four RBIs.

France has not appeared in a game this season for the Astros; he went 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two appearances last year. Trammell played in a career-high 52 games last year and hit .197 with three homers and 12 RBIs.