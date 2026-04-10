Brewers' Chourio (hand) healing, 'not quite ready' to swing

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MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio is not yet ready to swing a bat as he recovers from a fractured left hand suffered March 4 while playing for Venezuela in an exhibition ahead of the World Baseball Classic.

"It's healing. It's not quite ready, but better," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Friday. "We're worried about the checked swing. When you face live things and do live things, we're worried about that. There's a fine line between being aggressive with it and conservative with it."

Chourio had a scan of the hand on Thursday. He was hurt when hit by a pitch from Washington's Clayton Beeter.

"I think you'll see him do some baserunning today, throwing and catching and all that stuff today," Murphy said. "And get himself ramped up in preparation for when it's time to feel good about him swinging."

A 22-year-old outfielder, Chourio hit .275 with 21 homers and 79 RBIs as a rookie in 2024 and .270 with 21 homers and 78 RBIs last season.