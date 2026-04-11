Mets' Clay Holmes exits vs. A's due to hamstring tightness

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Clay Holmes left his start for the New York Mets against the Athletics with one out in the sixth inning on Friday night because of left hamstring tightness.

With the Mets trailing 1-0, New York manager Carlos Mendoza and an athletic trainer went to the mound after Jacob Wilson's single. Holmes left with the trainer and was replaced by Tobias Myers.

Holmes allowed one run and five hits with three strikeouts and three walks in the Mets' 4-0 loss. The 33-year-old right-hander entered with a 2-0 record and has a 1.50 ERA in three starts.

A former New York Yankees closer, Holmes agreed to a $38 million, three-year contract with the Mets as a free agent in December 2024. He led the club last year with 12 wins, 31 starts and a 3.53 ERA.