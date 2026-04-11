Toronto Blue Jays DH George Springer suffers fractured toe

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TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer left Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins because of a fractured big toe on his left foot.

Myles Straw hit for Springer in the sixth inning.

Springer, 36, fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning but completed his at-bat, grounding out to third base.

The veteran Springer came into Saturday's game batting .189 with two home runs and six RBIs. He was a big part of Toronto's run to the 2025 World Series, hitting .309 with 32 homers and 89 RBIs in the regular season and the decisive homer in Game 7 of the ALCS against Seattle.

The MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, Springer is in the final season of a six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays already have nine players on the injured list, including six pitchers. Injured position players include outfielder Anthony Santander (left shoulder), catcher Alejandro Kirk (left thumb) and outfielder Addison Barger (left ankle).

In the Minnesota win, Trevor Larnach hit a three-run home run and Brooks Lee added a solo shot for a team that registered its fifth win in six games. Twins right-hander Joe Ryan (2-1) allowed two runs and two hits in seven innings to win his second straight start.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.