Orioles' Rutschman placed on IL with left ankle inflammation

Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with left ankle inflammation.

The team announced the move before its game against the San Francisco Giants.

Rutschman was scratched from the Orioles' lineup about two hours before first pitch. Samuel Basallo, originally slated to be the designated hitter, replaced Rutschman behind the plate and Ryan Mountcastle was inserted at DH.

Baltimore selected catcher Maverick Handley from Double-A Chesapeake, and right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott was designted for assignment.

Rutschman was limited to 90 games last season due to injuries and hit .220 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs. He went 3-for-5 with two doubles in a 6-3 loss Friday night and is batting .294 with three RBIs through 10 games this year.