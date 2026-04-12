Houston Astros SS Jeremy Pena exits loss with knee injury

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SEATTLE -- Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena left Saturday night's 8-7 loss to the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning because of right posterior knee tightness.

Pena singled off starter Luis Castillo in the fourth, advanced to second on Yordan Alvarez's flyout and went to third on an RBI single by Isaac Paredes.

As the Mariners made a pitching change, pinch-runner Nick Allen replaced Pena at third.

Pena is batting .256 with five runs scored this season. He was the World Series MVP and American League Championship Series MVP as a rookie in 2022.

Pena made his first All-Star team last year, when he batted .304 with 17 home runs, 62 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and an .840 OPS in 125 games.