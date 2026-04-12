Orioles' Zach Eflin aims for 2027 return after Tommy John surgery

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BALTIMORE -- Zach Eflin is looking forward to 2027, less than a week after Tommy John surgery on his 32nd birthday.

The Baltimore Orioles right-hander left his March 31 season debut after striking out seven and allowing one run in 3⅔ innings against the Texas Rangers. He had elbow reconstruction surgery Wednesday.

"I'm in a lot better spot than I was a week, a week and a half ago," Eflin said Sunday. "I knew something happened on the field. Really felt like my heart was ripped out of my chest. I was going through so much this offseason to come back on time, and I honestly never felt better in my career before."

Eflin was 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA in 14 starts while making three trips to the injured list last season. Back trouble ended his season after a July 28 start.

The Orioles re-signed Eflin to a one-year, $10 million deal in December that includes a $25 million mutual option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout.

Baltimore hoped the 11-year veteran would be a steady rotation presence, and his 7⅓ scoreless innings in two spring training starts offered promise.

"I had felt amazing for three games, and there in the fourth inning it took one pitch," Eflin said. "It was an up-and-away heater or cutter, and it just felt like a hamstring cramp in my elbow. Literally out of nowhere. I'd never felt anything in elbow before."

Eflin is 68-67 with a 4.28 ERA in 201 big league appearances with Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and Baltimore. He hopes to spend as much time as possible around the Orioles this summer as he works to recover and make it back to the majors next year.

"I think that's why I got it done so early," Eflin said. "I want to be back as quickly as possible. I've been through too much in my life to let this affect me and let this be the thing that brings me down. I'm going to absolutely crush rehab and be back better than ever."