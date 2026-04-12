Nationals reliever Ken Waldichuk exits with arm injury

Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Washington Nationals left-hander Ken Waldichuk departed after hurting his arm while throwing a pitch in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Waldichuk threw a ball to Brice Turang and reacted in discomfort. As training staffers went to the mound to check on him, Waldichuk pointed to his left elbow.

He then walked slowly to the dugout as Cole Henry came out of the bullpen to replace him with a 2-0 count. Turang eventually drew a walk that was charged to Waldichuk.

Waldichuk, 28, was charged with one earned run in 1 2/3 innings Sunday and has a 6.75 ERA in five appearances. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2024 and spent last season in the minor leagues.