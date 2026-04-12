Rockies' Kyle Freeland scratched from start due to sore shoulder

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SAN DIEGO -- Left-hander Kyle Freeland was scratched from a scheduled start for the Colorado Rockies at the San Diego Padres on Sunday after the game began because of soreness in the back of his pitching shoulder.

Right-hander Jimmy Herget warmed up quickly and opened the bottom of the first. He hit leadoff batter Ramon Laureano with a pitch, gave up a single to Fernando Tatis Jr. and allowed Manny Machado's sacrifice fly in a 24-pitch inning.

Chase Dollander took over in the second inning and gave up Ty France's leadoff double and Freddy Fermin's sacrifice fly.

Valente Bellozo entered for the third inning.

Freeland, who turns 33 next month, is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA in three starts over 15⅔ innings.