RHP Cody Bolton exits start because of mid-back tightness

SEATTLE -- Houston Astros starter Cody Bolton left Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners in the second inning because of mid-back tightness.

During his first major league start last Monday, Bolton was hit on the back by a 102.5 mph line drive, but still threw 4⅓ innings in a 9-7 loss.

Bolton (0-1) walked his first three batters in the second inning Sunday, then was joined on the mound by Astros manager Joe Espada and an athletic trainer.

"It was that area where he got hit with a line drive," Espada said. "It just got tied up on him."

Bolton said he tried to work through the injury, which he started to feel fairly intensely in the middle of the second, He said his back is starting to feel better relative to a week ago, but that it tightened up too much on him.

"I just really wanted to go deep and help out the bullpen," Bolton said. "It's unfortunate."

Houston has lost three starting pitchers to injuries on its 10-game trip, during which the Astros have gone 1-8 heading into Monday's series finale with the Mariners.

Rookie Tatsuya Imai returned to Houston after his third start to be examined for right arm fatigue, and right-hander Cristian Javier was put on the IL Friday because of a right shoulder strain.

Hunter Brown, who Bolton replaced in the rotation, was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain on April 5. The last place Astros were also without All-Star shortstop Jeremy Pena, who left Saturday night's 8-7 loss because of a right knee injury.