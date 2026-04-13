Mets call up Tommy Pham with Juan Soto on injured list

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The New York Mets are calling up outfielder Tommy Pham on Monday, sources confirmed to ESPN, as the club seeks a spark amid a five-game losing streak with Juan Soto on the injured list.

Pham, 38, signed a minor-league deal with the organization on March 26 that included a $2.25 million base salary if he reached the majors, another $850,000 in possible performance bonuses, and an April 25 opt-out clause.

The veteran reported to the Mets' spring training facility in Florida and appeared in five games for Low-A St. Lucie, going 3 for 12 with a double and three walks. This will be the veteran's second stint with the Mets.

Pham signed a one-year, $6 million deal with New York before the 2023 season and played in 79 games, batting .268 with an .820 OPS before he was dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline and played a pivotal role in the team's surprise run to the World Series.

Pham, who has played for 10 teams in 12 major-league seasons, batted .245 with 10 home runs and a .700 OPS in 120 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season.

The Mets must create a spot on the active roster for Pham, who is slated to join the team in Los Angeles for Monday's series opener against the Dodgers. The front office hopes he can provide a jolt to a scuffling club that was just swept by the Athletics at home and has scored nine runs during their five-game skid, with six of the runs coming in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the A's.

The struggles coincidentally coincide with Soto's absence. The star outfielder was the team's hottest hitter when he strained his left calf running the bases against the San Francisco Giants on April 3 and landed on the injured list three days later.

The Athletic first reported Pham's call-up.