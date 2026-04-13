With Springer out, Blue Jays pick up Lenyn Sosa from White Sox

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The Toronto Blue Jays acquired infielder Lenyn Sosa from the Chicago White Sox for minor-league outfielder Jordan Rich and a player to be named later or cash considerations, the teams announced on Monday.

Sosa, 26, led the White Sox last year with 22 home runs and 75 RBI.

The Blue Jays have picked up INF Lenyn Sosa from the White Sox to add some offense in the wake of George Springer's toe fracture over the weekend. Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Toronto is looking for a boost to their offense after losing George Springer to a toe fracture over the weekend. He was off to a slow start as is newcomer Kazuma Okamoto. The Blue Jays rank mid-pack in many offensive categories, hitting 14 home runs in 15 games so far this season.

Sosa has played every infield position in his five year big league career, spending most of his time at second base. He's hitting .212 this season in limited action. Overall, he's a .245 career hitter with 37 home runs in 315 games.

Meanwhile, the White Sox have a logjam of middle infielders but are short on outfield prospects. Rich, 18, adds to that group.

He was selected by the Blue Jays in the 17th round of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla. He has not played in a professional game yet.

Toronto placed pitcher Shane Bieber on the 60-day injured list to make room for Sosa on their 40-man roster.