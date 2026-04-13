Cincinnati Reds deal Encarnacion-Strand to Baltimore Orioles

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The Cincinnati Reds on Monday traded first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.

Encarnacion-Strand, 26, was a fourth-round selection of the Minnesota Twins out of Oklahoma State in 2021. He broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2023, and was part of an impressive group of Reds prospects, including Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain.

But Encarnacion-Strand, who has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency at first base, was designated for assignment last week after starting the season in the minor leagues. Perhaps he can add some power to the new-look Orioles lineup, which includes Pete Alonso at first base.

In 2023, Encarnacion-Strand finished with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs. He posted 60 hits in 222 at-bats and stole the first two bases of his career. In the past two seasons, however, he has combined for just eight home runs. And last season, as the Reds advanced to the National League playoffs, he was limited to 36 games.