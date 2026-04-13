Orioles place Ryan Mountcastle on 60-day IL with broken foot

BALTIMORE -- Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle was placed on the 60-day injured list because of a fractured left foot.

The injury occurred when Mountcastle stumbled on the basepath during Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Monday that the team has not yet determined if surgery will be required.

Mountcastle is batting .286 with an RBI in eight games this season. He was used sparingly behind Pete Alonso, who has gotten most of the playing time at first base.

Infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the Orioles faced Arizona on Monday night. In addition, the Orioles transferred pitcher Yaramil Hiraldo to the 60-day IL.