Guardians activate Hunter Gaddis, George Valera

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ST. LOUIS -- The Cleveland Guardians on Monday activated right-handed reliever Hunter Gaddis and outfielder George Valera from the injured list for the start of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gaddis (right forearm stiffness) started the season on the 15-day injured list after making one appearance in spring training on Feb. 27. One of the league's top setup men, Gaddis has a 2.29 ERA in 151 appearance over the past two seasons.

Gaddis provides a jolt to a bullpen that is weathering a stretch of 13 games in 13 days, including a doubleheader on April 5.

"You want to be out here with the team, and you want to be able to go pitch, but it's like, just trust in the process, and when you're ready, I think it'll be time to go," Gaddis said.

Valera, who was activated from the 10-day injured list after dealing with left calf soreness, made his major league debut Sept. 1. The 25-year-old hit .220 with two homers and five RBIs in 41 at-bats.

"Great to have Hunter back in the bullpen and then obviously adding George back to the offense, love the quality of the bats, love the power potential and ability to play both corner positions," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said.

In a corresponding move, the Guardians optioned infielder CJ Kayfus to Triple-A Columbus and designated left-hander Kolby Allard for assignment.