Mets' Juan Soto likely to start running in next couple days

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LOS ANGELES -- New York Mets All-Star outfielder Juan Soto, who has been sidelined by a strained right calf since April 3, is expected to be able to start running in the next couple of days.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday he's still anticipating Soto being out two to three weeks, and wasn't sure whether he would need a minor league rehab assignment before rejoining the team.

"We just want to make sure he's fully healthy, especially when you're talking about a calf," Mendoza said.

With Soto out, the last-place Mets brought up outfielder Tommy Pham before Monday night's series opener at the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

"The newest 38-year-old prospect," Pham said jokingly in front of his locker before the game. "A lot of smiles on faces today, so I'm happy I could provide some sunshine."

Pham was set to start in left field and bat seventh against Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski.

Mendoza said he'll mostly play Pham against lefties and bring him off the bench at other times.

"He's a competitor, a pro, a guy that goes about his business the right way, the way he competes and how much he wants to win," Mendoza said. "Yesterday when word got out on the way here, I got a couple of ex-coaches telling me how much you're going to love this guy. He's a guy that knows what it takes to play here in New York and wants to be part of it."

Pham became a free agent after last season and signed a minor league contract with the Mets on March 27.

"Body-wise, I'm in better shape than a lot of guys in the league," he said, "but that's just because how I work in the offseason."

Since signing, Pham said his routine has been working out in the morning and watching the team at night. The Mets are in the NL East cellar after starting 7-9.

"Ultimately in New York, it's about winning," he said. "I see a lot of great things that we're doing, it's just a matter of consistency. A lot of guys are hungry, from what I see of the preparation and everything. I like that. It makes me go out there and work harder."

Pham hit .167 (2 for 12) with a double, three walks, three strikeouts and one RBI in six games at Class A St. Lucie. The Mets selected his contract Monday and opened a roster spot by optioning infielder Ronny Mauricio to Triple-A Syracuse.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.