Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet hammered for 11 runs in loss

Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet was battered by the Minnesota Twins for 11 runs -- 10 earned -- and nine hits in 1⅔ innings Monday night.

Crochet, a two-time All-Star who finished second in AL Cy Young Award voting last season, became the first Red Sox pitcher to allow 10 runs in less than two innings.

The 26-year-old left-hander gave up four runs, three earned, in a 31-pitch first inning. Minnesota scored seven more in the second before Crochet was removed with two outs and Boston trailing 11-0.

Crochet, who finished second in Cy Young voting last season, allowed a total of 10 earned runs during his first seven starts of the season -- a number he eclipsed in just Monday night's game.

Victor Caratini hit his first home run for the Twins in the second, a three-run drive off the facing of the third deck in left field. Light-hitting infielder Ryan Kreidler ended Crochet's night with his third career home run, a solo shot into the second deck in left.

The Twins went on to win, 13-6.

Crochet walked three, hit a batter with a pitch and failed to record a strikeout for the first time in 68 career starts. His season ERA climbed to 7.58 after he entered 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA through three starts.

The Associated Press and ESPN Research contributed to this story.