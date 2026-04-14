White Sox recall top prospect Noah Schultz for MLB debut

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CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox pitching prospect Noah Schultz is scheduled to make his major league debut in a start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night following his recall from Triple-A Charlotte.

The White Sox also brought back outfielder Everson Pereira from a rehab assignment at Charlotte on Tuesday and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. Chicago placed right-hander Jonathan Cannon on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to April 13) with right hip inflammation.

Schultz, a 6-foot-10, 22-year-old left-hander, was 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA in three games and 14 innings in with Charlotte. He permitted only six baserunners while striking out 19 of 47 batters. Schultz is rated by Baseball America as the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox organization and No. 21 overall.

The White Sox selected Schultz in the first round, 26th overall, in the 2022 MLB Draft. The Chicago-area native is a graduate of Oswego (Illinois) East High School, about 40 miles west of Rate Field.

At 22 years and 252 days old, Schultz will be the youngest starting pitcher to debut with the White Sox since Michael Kopech (22 years, 113 days) on Aug. 21, 2018, against Minnesota.

Pereira, 24, went on the injured list on April 5 (retroactive to April 3) with a left ankle sprain. He's batting .250 with a home run, RBI and three runs scored in five games. Pereira was acquired from Tampa Bay on Nov. 18, 2025.

The 25-year-old Cannon got hurt in the third inning of Chicago's 6-5 win at Kansas City on Sunday when he faced three batters without recording an out in his season debut.