Brewers' Yelich likely to miss a month with adductor strain

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MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers outfielder/designated hitter Christian Yelich is expected to miss at least a month with an adductor strain.

Yelich left in the fifth inning of the Brewers' 8-6 loss to the Washington Nationals on Sunday with what the team described as tightness in his left hamstring. The Brewers placed him on the injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Monday, and said he had a second-degree adductor strain.

The Brewers estimated he would return in mid-to-late May.

Milwaukee also selected infielder/outfielder Greg Jones from Triple-A Nashville and transferred left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny to the 60-day injured list.

Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP and a three-time All-Star, is hitting .314 with one home run, 10 RBI and three steals in 15 games.