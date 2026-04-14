Rays move RHP Ryan Pepiot (hip) to 60-day injured list

CHICAGO -- The Tampa Bay Rays transferred right-hander Ryan Pepiot to the 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from right hip inflammation, an ailment that occurred late in spring training.

Pepiot, 28, got an injection in his hip this week not long after throwing a bullpen session. That procedure will set him back, delaying his return to the majors about another six weeks.

"We're going to shut him down for four to five days, let that heal up, then get a ball back in his hands," Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Cash indicated it will take some time for Pepiot to build back up in order to be starting games for the Rays. As soon as he's ready, he'll head to the minors for a rehab assignment.

Pepiot made 31 starts for the Rays last season, pitching 167 innings. He was 11-12 with a 3.86 ERA in his second year with Tampa Bay.

The move opened a spot on the 40-man roster that went to right-hander Michael Grove, who was signed to a big league contract. He was immediately placed on the 15-day injured list while still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Grove spent the past three seasons with the Dodgers, compiling a 5.12 ERA in 64 games. He's getting closer to game action but won't be ready to pitch for the Rays anytime soon.

"He's about three weeks from facing live hitters," Cash said.