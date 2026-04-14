Padres place Nick Pivetta on IL due to elbow inflammation

Padres' Pivetta lands on 15-day IL due to elbow (0:48)

Padres' Pivetta lands on 15-day IL due to elbow (0:48)

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The San Diego Padres placed right-hander Nick Pivetta on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to right elbow inflammation.

The move is retroactive to Monday.

Pivetta was forced from Sunday's 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning due to stiffness in the elbow.

He retired his first nine batters and threw a 92.2 mph four-seam fastball -- 1.9 mph below his season average -- on his 46th pitch.

Pivetta, 33, is 1-2 with a 5.54 ERA this season. He was 13-5 with a 2.87 ERA last year for San Diego.

In the corresponding roster move Tuesday, San Diego recalled right-hander Alek Jacob from Triple-A El Paso.