Reds closer Emilio Pagan to get testing after apparent injury

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds closer Emilio Pagan appeared to injure himself on his final pitch in Tuesday night's 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Pagan recorded his fifth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He appeared to wince following his pitch to Giants pinch hitter Daniel Susac, who flew to the warning track for the final out.

"We got to get him checked out," Reds manager Terry Francona said following the game. "His hammy grabbed a little bit so we need to check him out. He's getting looked at right now."

Pagan extended his scoreless streak to six games and six innings on Tuesday night.