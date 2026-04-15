Rangers' Luis Curvelo hurt while delivering wild pitch

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Texas Rangers reliever Luis Curvelo exited with a biceps issue in his throwing arm after delivering a wild pitch in the seventh inning of Tuesday night's 2-1 loss to the Athletics.

Curvelo's pitch to right-handed batter Jacob Wilson sailed well left of the left-handed batter's box and to the backstop.

As the 25-year-old Venezuelan righty released the ball, he skipped off the mound in pain, pulled his left hand immediately out of his glove and waved at the dugout in an apparent signal for an athletic trainer while letting his glove drop to the ground.

When the trainer arrived at the mound, Curvelo briefly touched his upper right arm with his left hand before walking to the dugout with a pained expression on his face.

Curvelo did not throw another pitch and was replaced by Tyler Alexander.

Curvelo, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on April 5, faced only Wilson while appearing in his fourth game this season.

In his previous three appearances for the Rangers this season, Curvelo had allowed six hits and three earned runs in five innings while also striking out three batters.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.