Reports: Angels' Soler has suspension trimmed after appeal

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Jorge Soler's suspension stemming from last week's brawl against the Atlanta Braves and their pitcher, Reynaldo Lopez, has been reduced from seven to four games, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Angels slugger had appealed Major League Baseball's suspension and now will sit out the team's next four games, starting Wednesday night against the Yankees in New York. Yoan Moncada was serving as designated hitter in his place.

Soler homered off López in the first inning of the April 7 game in Anaheim. In his next at-bat, Soler was hit by a 96 mph fastball from López. In the fifth, Soler charged the mound after López threw a high-and-inside wild pitch that tipped off catcher Jonah Heim's mitt.

As Soler began walking toward the mound, López held up his hands and the two glared at each other before both started throwing punches.

MLB levied its punishment the following day. Lopez also was suspended seven games but appealed, with MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association later reaching an agreement to have his ban reduced to five games.