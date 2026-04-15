White Sox call up prospect Sam Antonacci from Triple-A

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CHICAGO -- The White Sox called up another top prospect on Wednesday when they selected Sam Antonacci's contract from Triple-A Charlotte.

The 23-year-old Antonacci was set to start at second base and bat fifth against the Tampa Bay Rays in his major league debut. He was 15 for 48 with two homers and seven RBI in 14 games with Charlotte.

Antonacci helped Italy reach the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic, starting all six games and hitting a home run in a win over the United States. He is rated by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel as the No. 10 prospect in the organization.

His promotion comes a day after prized left-hander Noah Schultz debuted against Tampa Bay, going 4 1/3 innings and taking the loss as the Rays beat the White Sox 8-5.

The White Sox also recalled left-hander Tyler Gilbert from Charlotte and optioned lefty Brandon Eisert to the minor league club. They designated outfielder Dustin Harris for assignment.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.