Rockies put LHP Kyle Freeland on IL with shoulder inflammation

HOUSTON -- Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

The move, which is retroactive to Monday, comes after he was scratched from his previous scheduled start because of what the team said was soreness in the shoulder.

Freeland, who turns 33 next month. is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA in three starts this season.

Left-hander Jose Quintana was reinstated from the injured list to take Freeland's roster spot and was scheduled to start Wednesday night against the Houston Astros. He has been out with a hamstring injury and has made just one start this season.